Shawnee High School plans to stay open during flooding

Living close to a levee and the Big Muddy River keeps the town of Wolf Lake, Illinois, on edge every time a major rain is predicted.

"You watch it. You're nervous. You hope for the best, you know? But expect the worst." said Jodie Treece.

Treece said it comes with the territory of living in Wolf Lake.

"You know you live along the river, and you're going to have this," said Treece.

That's why she is not worried about sending her son to school Thursday.

"As far as school letting out, the Army Corps of Engineers is on top of it. I trust their judgment, and I'm OK with that," said Treece.

The flooding is supposed to be severe, but it's not the worst that Shawnee High School has seen.

"January of 2016 for the New Year’s Flood, we were out a whole week. So, this is nothing out of the ordinary for these kids," said Treece.

The Shawnee High School said that they plan to keep parents and students up to date on any changes.

To prepare students and parents for Thursday, Shawnee High School has uploaded it's bus route flood plan on the school district Facebook page. To see that post, click here.