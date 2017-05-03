Birdsong returns home to coach alma mater

It was a homecoming three decades in the making.

But one that was well worth the wait for Terry Birdsong.

"It's my roots, my childhood,” Birdsong said Wednesday when he was announced the new boys basketball coach at Marshall County. “Some of my best years of my life were here. I'm very excited to be back … I always had in the back of my mind it would be pretty neat someday to come back to where I played in the same halls I walked through in high school."

Birdsong leaves Calloway County after helping the Lakers win their only two regional championships. In his 21 seasons he has a career record of 430-213.

His goal now at Marshall County is to win a regional title as a coach after doing so as a player in 1987.

"I embrace expectations and we've faced them everywhere we went,” Birdsong said. “If I was overly concerned about that I wouldn't have took the job. I know we have a good team coming back and some good young players … again this is home for me so it’s been a long time coming.”

Birdsong was induced into the Marshall County Athletic Foundation Hall of Fame last September.

In his four years as a player he scored 1,328 points to become at the time the program’s third all-time leading scorer.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.