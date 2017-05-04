MoDOT updates list of Missouri state roads closed due to flooding

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its most recent list of state roads closed due to flooding in southeast Missouri.
The closure list released late Tuesday night includes:
Butler County:
Route 142-Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastus in Butler County and from Route HH north to Route 158
Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232
Route 53-from Route UU to Route 51
Route HH-from Route H to CRD 329
Route H-from Route HH to near the end of state maintenance
Cape Girardeau County:
Route N-from Route U/Route T to Route NN
Kingshighway-Route 74 to Castor River Diversion Channel at Scott City
Route 177-from CRD 651 to Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Route 25-from County Road 216 at Dutchtown to Blomeyer roundabout
Route A-from the Route 25/A/74 junction at Dutchtown to County Road 234
Route 74-from Outer 55 to CRD 205 and the Route 25/A/74 junction at Dutchtown to CRD 214
Carter County:
Route Y
Douglas County:
Route EE-at North Fork River; near Route AD
Route U-at Bryant Creek; south of Olathia
Route Y-at Cowskin Creek; approximately 3.5 miles after Route 76
Route 14-from Route 95 at Gentryville to Route AC
Route C-between CRD C-128 to just past the Wright/Douglas County line
Route AB-at Vera Cruz Access
Route AP-from Route 181 in Douglas County to Route 14 in Howell County
Dunklin County:
Route UU-from Route NN to CRD 711/end of state maintenance
Route DD-west of Route 53; from CRD 213 to CRD 203
Howell County:
Route 142-Route E to Route FF
Route UU-from Route 63 to east of CRD 2150
Route U-from Route UU to Route N
Route 63-from West Plains to south of Willow Springs, Mo.
Route N-from Route 17 to US 63
Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County
Route AP-from Route 181 in Douglas County to Route 14 in Howell County
Route Z-from Route P to Route 76
Route AB-west of Route 160
Iron County:
Route C-east of Route 49 to west of CRD 424 in Madison County
Route D
Route F-at Crane Pond Creek
Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
Madison County:
Route C-east of Route 49 in Iron County to west of CRD 424 in Madison County
Route V-CRD 243 to Route F
Mississippi County:
Route 77-from Levee Road to stateline
Route 80-from Levee Road to stateline
New Madrid County:
Route 162-from CRD 439 to stateline
Route P-at St. John’s Diversion Channel from Route BB to CRD 727
Ozark County:
Route 181-at Bryant Creek at Sycamore
Route 95-at Bryant Creek; between CRD 164 and CRD 156 and at Spring Creek; between CRD 136 and CRD 138
Route H-from CRD 352 to CRD 346
Route 160-at Norfolk Lake at Tecumseh
Route JJ-from CRD 920 to CRD 916 at Thornfield, Mo.
Route CC-from Dora, Mo. in Ozark County to Route AD in Howell County
Route J-Lick Creek; north of Howards Ridge
Route PP-North Fork River; near Route 160
Route O-from Route 101 at Bakersfield to end of state maintenance
Route V-from Route O to US 160
Perry County:
Route E-from CRD 534 to CRD 322
Route AA-between CRD 508/510 and CRD 522
Route A-from Wittenberg to CRD 448
Route B-from Route K to CRD 5
Route C-at Menfro
Reynolds County:
Route F-at Logan Creek
Route K-east of Route O to west of CRD 440
Route B-CRD 786 to CRD 785 and CRD 758
Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County
Ripley County:
Route 142-from Route B in Ripley County to Route HH near Vastus in Butler County (and in Butler County from Route HH north to Route 158)
Route AA
Route H
Route W
Scott County:
Route E-at Commerce
Shannon County:
Route KK-Piatt Road to Route K at Akers
Route NN
Route 106-from Alley Spring to Route E (due to slide)
Route M-from Route 60 to end of state maintenance
St. Genevieve County:
Route 32-from Gisi Road to Siebert Road
Route J-from Route 61 to Buehler Road
Route 61-from Route H to Route M
Route V-from 61 to Sugar Bottom Road
Route U-at Route 61 at Saint Mary
Stoddard County:
Route T-from CRD 404 in Stoddard County to the Wayne/Butler County line
Eastbound Route 60 Ramp at Route 51 (Fisk/Puxico)
Texas County:
Route EE-from Route 181 to Route AD
Wayne County:
Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380
Route KK-south of CRD 456
Business 67-from Route D to US 67; near Greenville, Mo.
Route 49-from Mill Spring, Mo. to CRD 440
Route HH-from Route RA in Reynolds County to Tacketts Pocket near Piedmont in Wayne County
Route D-at East Fork Lost Creek
Route T-from CRD 404 in Stoddard County to the Wayne/Butler County line
Wright County:
Route AB-Wolf Creek; near Adamson Road
Route E-Gasconade River; from Robinette Drive to north of Broyles Road
Route Z-Elk Creek-between Emmerson Road and Clayton Road
Route C-between CRD C-128 to just past the Wright/Douglas County line