TN governor signs bill to increase penalties for targeting police

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law that will force people to face stiffer penalties for committing a violent offense against a police officer.



The measure, which passed unanimously in both the House and Senate, applies to any uniformed law enforcement officer, as well as those in the military or national guard, targeted simply because of their status as member of a police or armed service agency.



The law creates a new sentence enhancement for the targeting of officers.



The main sponsors of the legislation are Rep. John DeBerry, a Democrat from Memphis, and Sen. Paul Bailey, a Republican from Sparta.