Six things to know - 5/4/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Trump plans to sign an executive order today that will make it easier for religious organizations to become more politically active. Right now, the tax code bans non-profit organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates if they want to remain tax exempt.



The woman accused of shooting and killing her husband and attempting to kill four others will be back in court today. At a hearing last week in Carlisle County, a judge denied a motion to dismiss Martha Ligon's murder charge. She will appear in court today for a status hearing.



A major fundraising effort to improve Illinois' aging fairgrounds will start soon. Governor Bruce Rauner is supporting the private foundation. The Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation hopes to raise $185 million to repair crumbling buildings, deteriorating roadways, and aging sewer and electrical systems.



Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will step down from public life. That announcement coming from Buckingham Palace this morning. The prince will still appear at all his previously scheduled events through August.



Republicans say they have the votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. House Republican leaders say after seven years of campaign promises they will vote today to pass the measure. Congressional analysts estimate that if the bill becomes law, 14 million Americans will lose their health insurance next year.



Illinois saw an average statewide precipitation of slightly more than 7 inches last month, making it the second-wettest April on record. The largest amount fell in Carbondale, which saw 14.41 inches. Other southern Illinois cities saw similar numbers.