Interstate connecting southeast Missouri to St. Louis reopened to traffic

Arnold, MO -

An interstate that connects St. Louis with southeast Missouri has been reopened to traffic.

Interstate 55 was blocked near Arnold, Missouri due to floodwaters from the Meramec River.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the river crested early Thursday morning.

Crews have now opened both north and southbound lanes of I-55.

MoDOT says the river cresting could mean that other roads closed in the area could be opening soon.

