Local veteran museum holding Thank A Veteran Day

You can help thank a veteran for his service this weekend.



This Saturday, May 6, the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum in Wickliffe is hosting Thank A Veteran Day.



The day will start with a parade at 9:00 a.m. It will begin at Wickliffe Park and end at the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum located at 635 Phillips Drive in Wickliffe.



There will then be free food and entertainment at the museum for all attending veterans.



The event goes until 4:00 p.m.



Everyone is encouraged to attend.



For more information about the event, click here.