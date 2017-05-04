Five Desden High School students charged with vandalizing football field

On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office but were caught because he was working late.More
A new study has found that low-income students and minority students continue to lag behind their peers in high school graduation rates, but are catching up.More
Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.More
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More
On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
Two men were arrested after state troopers found about 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon County Wednesday morning. The drugs were found after troopers pulled over two cars they say were traveling together.More
35-year-old Brett Wheeler was charged with sexual solicitation of a 13 year old minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape.More
During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the state dropped four felony counts of first degree assault against Dalton Lampley. He still faces two other counts of assault.More
We're learning more Tuesday about details surrounding investigations into a Benton, Kentucky, funeral home and its owner.More
