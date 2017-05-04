Five Desden High School students charged with vandalizing football field

Five Dresden High School students have been charged with vandalizing the football field and destroying a golf cart.



On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.



The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says five students were present when the damage was done.



The school had originally decided to handle the situation in house. Since then, the five students have been unable to agree on the amount of responsibility each should carry of who would pay for restitution.



A meeting was held and all five students were charged with vandalism.



Two of the students are under 18 and were charged in juvenile court.



The other three charged are 18-year-old Hunter Walters of Cottage Grove, 18-year-old Donivon Sawyer of Dresden, and 19-year-old Devin Mansfield of Dresden.