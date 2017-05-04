Family with young children removed from airplane

A family wants an apology after they say they were treated poorly and removed from a flight.

Brian Schear says his family was on vacation and when he booked their flight home, he originally bought four seats. One for him, one for his wife, one for his older son, and one for his daughter. This was on Delta flight 2222 for April 23. He later decided to send his older son home on an earlier flight but kept the ticket so his younger son could have a seat.

Schear posted this video online saying that Delta oversold the flight and asked him to give up the son's seat. Airline workers then told the family to get off the plane when Schear would not give up the seat. Schear says Delta then filled their four seats with four customers that had tickets but no seats.

In the video, you hear the airline staff say that according to FAA regulations, children under the age of one must sit in their parent's lap. We looked into the guidelines which state, "the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) strongly urges you to secure your child in a CRS or device for the duration of your flight."

We have reached out to Delta for their part of the story. They sent this statement:

"We're sorry for what this family experienced. Our team has reached out and will be talking with them to better understand what happened and come to a resolution."

Schear says it was midnight in Maui when they got off the plane. He added they had to get a hotel and purchase new tickets the next day.

Last month, Delta announced it would raise the limit on compensation for customers who gave up their seats to $9,950. It's unclear if this policy applies to the Schear family.