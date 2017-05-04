US 51 in Ballard County not likely to close due to floodwaters

US 51 in Ballard County will not likely close due to floodwaters. That is according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



At this time, transportation engineers do not expect any traffic problems on the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge or along US 51 South of Wickliffe due to floodwaters. They are making their predictions off the latest river forecast.



The Ohio River at Cairo is expected to crest at 52 feet and expected to remain at or near that crest on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This is at the upper edge of moderate flooding.



The river would have to get over 53 feet before it would start causing problems to the roads listed above.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will provide updates if there are any changes.