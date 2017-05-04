Search warrant says funeral home owner kept $311K, spurring investigation

We now know why Department of Insurance investigators raided the Filbeck-Cann and King funeral home this week. Monday, investigators pulled documents, files, and computer hard drives dating back to 2010 from the funeral home in Benton, Kentucky.

According to the search warrant, there was reasonable cause that owner Tim King kept more than $311,000 of customers' money that should have been sent to insurance companies for life insurance policies.

The search warrant says Collier Funeral home initially discovered the issue with the policies. That kind of money is supposed to be put into a trust fund or used to buy life insurance, according to state statute. When some people tried to transfer their trusts or contracts, the owner of Collier Funeral Home found they had some paperwork, but the money wasn't there.

We want to make it clear: Collier Funeral home isn't accused of wrongdoing in this investigation. They discovered the problem.

Then, in January and February of this year, the warrant says King made four different payments totaling more than $337,000 to the life insurance companies. He also submitted 24 signed insurance applications dating back to 2007.

The warrant says King told the insurance companies he forwarded all funds and applications. Investigators note money could have been put into the trust, but they need to review those records. The Department of Insurance says it still has no comment because the investigation is ongoing. I reached out to Collier Funeral Home and the insurance companies, but I have not heard back.

King's attorney, Emily Roark, told me it is her hope and belief that they will not find anything wrong with King's records.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office says if the investigation shows felony criminal conduct, it will go before a grand jury. King does not face any charges from this investigation.