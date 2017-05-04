Monitoring sand boils, relief wells for flood preparations

The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for sand boils between the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. Sand boils don't look dangerous, but they are signs of seepage from the river.

Geo tech engineer Ben Tatum said sand boils can lead to levee failures. "That's how a levee fails due to under-seepage. Not every sand boil gets to that level," he explained. "We try to catch them when they're small."

They start the day by looking at where the levees are and where sand boils are most likely to pop up. Sand boils are likely to be right on the other side of the levee due to underground pressure from the water.

Mike Clay with the Corps said Cairo is a difficult area because of its geography. "We're getting attacked from both sides. It makes it that much more water trying to enter the city underneath the levees and flood protections here," he said.

Clay said that's why the flood of 2011 was so bad, but 2017 is different because of extra steps they have taken including the relief wells that were built after 2011.

Tatum said relief wells will relieve pressure and lessen the frequency of sand boils in the area, "It provides a controlled exit to relieve the groundwater pressure that is coming from the river. It lets the water come out without letting the sand come with it," said Tatum.

Clay said they are in better shape now than they were in 2011. "There are a lot of measures in place currently that were not there in 2011 that are making this even less of a risky situation for us," Clay said.

Mayor Tyrone Coleman said Cairo will be okay. "We've done the best we can do. It's all up to Mother Nature now," Coleman said.

Crews will continue to monitor the sand boils they have fund to make sure conditions do not worsen.