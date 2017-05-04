2-car wreck in McCracken County sends one to hospital

One person was injured in a two-car wreck Thursday at the intersection of Bleich Road and Elmdale Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 78-year-old Mary Pickard of South Fulton, Tennessee, was headed south on Elmdale Road. At the intersection, she started to turn right onto Bleich Road when the front of her 2005 Buick crossed the center line and into the path of a 2007 BMW driving east on Bleich Road.

The driver of the BMW, 60-year-old Bradley Ranken of Paducah, was taken to a local hospital by Mercy Regional EMS. Deputies say his injuries were not incapacitating. A passenger in the BMW was not injured, deputies say, and neither was Pickard.

The Hendron Fire Department also responded to the scene of the wreck.