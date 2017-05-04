Help Wanted: Analyzing job openings in McCracken County

The following data was provided to WPSD by Chmura Economics & Analytics.

Our region is no stranger to job loss.

In just the past year, the Kentucky Career Center reports working with the following companies facing massive layoffs or shutdowns. The number of people impacted is listed next to the company:

Verso- 300+

NRE - 100

Gerdeau Steel - 150

Harper's Hams - 85

Baptist Health - 26

The Limited - 5 (all had jobs to go to)

Sears- the company wouldn't release numbers

Amerisource - 90

Those are people that are forced to look for work that hopefully matches their skill sets. That's sometimes easier said than done.

I met last week with Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. She provided me with a document that provides a detailed look at the more than 1,500 job openings in McCracken County for March 10 to April 10. A pie chart breaking down the openings in specific fields is attached. You can read the full report, provided by Chmura Economics & Analytics, at the bottom of this story.

Mayor Harless had this response to the data:

This data offers quite a bit of insight into our job market. I've heard quite a few people say there are no job opportunities in our area. I know that's been a big concern for many. We can only start to solve our problems when we take an honest look at the data and start to have a conversation. This data, when looked at carefully, tells us a lot about our job situation. While there are not as many high paying jobs as I would like to see, at least 35 percent of these jobs are mid to high paying positions. Our next big task is to help connect our citizens with these openings. That's a little less than 400 jobs.

Throughout the month of May, I'll be taking a closer look at those job openings and resources to help you get connected with them.

Two great places to start looking for work in the Paducah and West Kentucky area are the Kentucky Career Center and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Jobs Board.

The following hiring events are happening at the Kentucky Career Center in Paducah at 416 S. 6th St.:

1.) Pepsi: May 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., multiple positions available, must pass background check and drug screen

2.) Orkin: May 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3.) Temps Plus: Every Monday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., bring two forms of identification, multiple openings

4.) Dollar General: May 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hiring all positions

5.) Lynx Services: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., hiring Customer Service Representatives