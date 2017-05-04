Pickup truck crashes into fire station in Kentucky

Firefighters in Kentucky got an unpleasant surprise Thursday when a pickup truck crashed through a fire station wall.

The Henderson Fire Department says the truck crashed through a wall of Fire Station 4 on South Green Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The truck came to a stop in the fire lieutenant's office. The fire department says no one was in the room when the crash happened, and no firefighters were injured.

The department says on its Facebook page that initial reports are that the truck hydroplaned, and the driver lost control of the truck. The department said the condition of the person who was driving the truck is not available at this time.