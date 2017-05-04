City of Hickman takes precautions for flooding

This week's flooding hasn't had a major impact on west Kentucky counties, but as a precaution, the city of Hickman has its floodgates up.

Joe Mack Brunswick has his eyes on the sky over Hickman.

"It was terrible across the river," Brunswick said.

Earlier this week, his family even grabbed chairs and watched as storms made their way over Missouri.

"We were looking towards Missouri, right across there, and that storm was back up in there, big huge thunder heads," Brunswick said.

Brunswick said he is shocked the storms never reached Hickman.

"That was really good for Hickman. We had our share of tornadoes a few weeks ago," Brunswick said.

As neighboring states now deal with flooding, high water on the Mississippi River has had little impact on the city.

"It's hard to imagine that they have it so rough there, and it's not more of an issue here," said Hickman City Manager James Gray.

Gray said the river is still a concern, so the floodgates are closed.

He said the river would have to rise another 10 feet past where it's expected to crest Saturday for the water to reach the top of the wall. For now, the city is monitoring the river closely.

"We were surely spared the other day from all that rain," Brunswick said.

It's a relief for people living in the area.

Local 6 also reached out to Fulton County Emergency Management. The director said the county is also keeping an eye on river levels, but has not seen a need to take precautions. He said flooding has only impacted some farmlands, which is normal this time of year.