State and national leaders releases statements on American Health Care Act

A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

Here are some of those statements:

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky:

“Obamacare has failed the American people and must be repealed and replaced. Today’s vote in the House was an important step. We are now closer to giving our constituents freedom from the increased costs, diminishing choices, and broken promises of Obamacare. I want to congratulate Speaker Ryan, his leadership team, the Republicans who supported this legislation, and President Trump and Vice President Pence for a job well done.

As Congress considers this legislation, the administration will continue working to deliver relief and stabilize health markets, and Congress will continue to act on legislation to provide more choices and freedom in health care decisions.

The status quo is unacceptable. The pain caused by Obamacare is real for millions of Americans. We must repeal and replace this failed law.”

U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky:

“Today, I voted to repeal and replace Obamacare with a health care bill that ends Washington’s failed one-size-fits-all approach to health care, which has left Americans paying more every year for fewer options and with less access to care.

This bill, which President Trump supports, will make health insurance more affordable across the board, allow states to better manage their unsustainable Medicaid programs, and repeal job-killing taxes and regulations, while still protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

There is a lot of misinformation out there. Let me be clear, this bill prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage because of a pre-existing condition. They will also be banned from canceling coverage based on a preexisting condition. Additionally, it will allow states to apply for a waiver to fund high risk pools, and give affordable coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Repealing Obamacare is critically important for Kentucky, where the individual market has collapsed, leaving only one insurance carrier in 31 of 35 counties in the First District, and where the unsustainable expanded Medicaid program now pays for more than thirty percent of our population. It is clear that Obamacare has been a disaster for our health care system and Kentucky, and I was proud to stand with President Trump in supporting this bill today.”

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner:

“The bill that passed in the U.S. House today continues to be of deep concern to our administration. Recent changes did not address fundamental concerns about the bill’s impact on the 650,000 individuals that are part of our Medicaid expansion population, nor have those changes eased the concerns of the 350,000 people in the individual market who are dealing with skyrocketing premiums and fewer choices. We will continue to voice our concerns as the law moves to the Senate.

The Affordable Care Act is a seriously flawed law that should be changed. Difficult as the task has proven, we are hopeful that our federal lawmakers will continue to work hard to get this right for the people of Illinois and our nation.”

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois:

“For seven years, I’ve fought to repeal all of Obamacare’s mandates, middle class taxes, abortion subsidies, insurance company bailouts, and unaffordable, one-size-fits-all health insurance plans. I also assured my constituents that our replacement would include protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. My vote today does all of the above.

Passage of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) is a win for President Trump, but more importantly it’s a win for the millions of Americans who are forced to buy a product they can’t afford to use. The AHCA will empower states to offer, and patients to choose from, a broader range of affordable insurance plans that better fit each individual and family’s unique needs.”

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois:

"The Illinois Congressmen who voted to repeal health care today ignored clear warnings from every Illinois medical organization that this will be a disaster for our state. They were driven by political arrogance instead of common sense. My recent medical experience reminded me how vulnerable we all are. I will fight this Republican health care repeal in the Senate until Hell freezes over.

Republican refusal to secure an impact statement on their bill from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is unprecedented and tells us this revised repeal plan is worse than the original. Residents of Illinois can expect protection for those with pre-existing conditions to diminish; one million in our state to lose their health insurance; those between ages 45 and 65 to see dramatic increases in premiums; downstate and inner city hospitals to reduce services and staff and a return to the life-and-death battles with insurance companies over issues of coverage.

For those Republican Congressmen who are counting on the Senate to clean up their repeal mess, I have news for them. The vote they just cast to take health care away from the people they represent will be front and center when they face their constituents. The Senate won’t save them from being held accountable for this craven vote.

America is ready for bi-partisan cooperation to improve our health care system not this partisan, chest-thumping, Tweet-driven attack on our health care from politicians who are lucky enough to have the best health insurance in our nation."

U.S. Sen. Clair McCaskill of Missouri:

“I’ve always said we have to make changes to fix the current law, which is why I’ve introduced legislation to tackle prescription drug costs, and support ways to shore-up the individual market. But cutting protections for Missourians who’ve had the nerve to be sick before and have a preexisting health condition, and making older Missourians pay more for their care, isn’t a solution. It’s a disaster for Missouri families.”

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee:

“I voted for the American Health Care Act because our current health care system is failing Tennesseans. We promised the American people we would repeal and replace Obamacare, and today, the House voted to keep our word and provide relief.

In Tennessee, every single insurance provider has pulled out of the individual market in 16 counties, affecting more than 1.1 million people.

Health care premiums have gone up by double digits in 31 states just this year with premiums in Tennessee rising an average of 63 percent. In some counties, premiums have risen as much as 116 percent with no ceiling in sight.

This bill will protect and ensure access to care for those with pre-existing conditions, and moreover, it will make health care more attainable with lower premiums.

The American Health Care Act is a first step in a three-pronged process that will give the power back to the states and the American people where it belongs.”

Illinois gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker also released a statement on the bill:

“It’s unbelievable that Republicans, who are supposed to represent our families, will vote to take away health care from nearly 24 million Americans today,” said JB Pritzker. “This is exactly what we don’t need, tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires on the backs of Illinois’ working families and those with preexisting conditions. It’s time for Bruce Rauner to break his silence and stand up for the more than one million Illinoisans who will lose their health care. As governor, I will stand up against the Trump-Rauner agenda and fight for all Illinoisans to have access to health care.”