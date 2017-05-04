One in eight drivers on the road today doesn't have car insurance. Think about that the next time you're driving through a busy intersection, or run errands and pick up your kids from school.

If you're involved in a crash with an uninsured driver, prepare for headaches and spending a lot of money. If you don't have car insurance, you're breaking the law. If you do, you're paying more because of those lawbreakers.

There are systems in place to prevent the uninsured from driving, but that doesn't keep them off the road.

And if they hit you, better hope you have the right kind of insurance plan.

Nearly 13 percent of Americans, or 1 in 8 drivers on the road, are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council.

Among the uninsured driver group, 82 percent said they can’t afford insurance or their car doesn’t work, according to the Financial Responsibility and Insurance Committee.

Uninsured driver claims totaled $2.6 billion in 2012, according to the Insurance Research Council.

The number of uninsured drivers peaked at 29.9 million in 2009 during the Great Recession and then dropped to 29.7 million in 2012 (the last year for which data is available), according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The state with the highest percentage of uninsured drivers in the country is Oklahoma at 25.9 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. That survey found the state with the lowest percent of uninsured drivers is Massachusetts at 3.9 percent.