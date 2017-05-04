Car crashes into Paducah business - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Car crashes into Paducah business

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

A car crashed into the wall of a Paducah business Thursday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department. 

Officers say a 2011 Cadillac hit Well Springs Dermatology on Friedman Lane around 3 p.m. Thursday in Paducah. The car damaged the wall inside and outside the building. 

The driver told officers her foot slipped of the brake pedal and onto the accelerator, according to police. 

No one was hurt in the crash. 

