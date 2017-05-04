Richardson ready for his second NCAA Golf Regional

The last Ohio Valley Conference team to have an individual champion three straight years was Middle Tennessee State University from 1997-2000.

That's until UT Martin's Brendon Caballero won medalist honors in 2015, followed by back to back titles for Hunter Richardson.

"Part of me kind of wanted to get on a plane," Richardson said jokingly of being selected in the College Grove, Tenn. NCAA Golf Regional. "But I'm happy with where I'm at ... I've played there a few times, actually played there two years ago for the state match play and I actually played really well out there. I shot 11 under in two rounds."

Since the OVC started crowning champions in 1949 only seven golfers have repeated as champions. Richardson joins the elite list in just his junior year.

"That's awesome to me," Richardson said. "It just really shows you know all the hard work that we put in here at the facility."

Until Brendon Caballero in 2015 the Skyhawks never had a medalist winner, but now they have won three straight.

"I really thought he was going to a bigger school," Carpenter said of Richardson. "(There are) a lot of people that's regretted that they didn't really recruit him ... Hunter was a steal. I knew that."

And now three years later he's the most decorated golfer in UT Martin history.

