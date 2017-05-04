President Trump aims to protect church's freedom of speech

The relationship between churches and politics could change. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that allows churches to endorse or oppose politicians without being punished.

Twelve Oaks Baptist Church Pastor Brandt Lyon speaks from the heart. He hasn’t let fear of punishment hinder his sermons before. “I've gotten up and said what I needed to say in the pulpit. I don't pull many punches. I get up and preach the Bible. I've never seen a policeman show up at my doorstep,” he says.

But he thinks the federal government wouldn’t approve of all of his sermons. “I did a whole series on the biblical view of sex, gender. I did a series on homosexuality,” he says.

Trump’s executive order gives Lyon some peace while preparing his sermons, but he doesn’t feel completely protected from losing tax exemption. A full repeal of the Johnson Amendment of the Constitution — which limits what churches can do or say — would take congressional action, not just the president’s signature.

That is why Lyon won’t be endorsing candidates from the pulpit anytime soon. “I can preach the issues just fine. I'm going to leave it to intelligent people to go out and find a voter guide to decide who is for or against those particular issues," he says.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it won’t sue at this time, but calls the order an "extensive photo-op." The group posted the following statement on Twitter about the executive order: