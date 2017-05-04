Brother charged in sister's death extradited from Tennessee to Kentucky

A Chicago man who was charged with murder in the 2016 death of his sister in Eddyville, Kentucky, was extradited to Kentucky Thursday from Tennessee.

Arrested in Tennessee in December 2016, 66-year-old Arthur Long is accused of killing his sister, 68-year-old Nancy Minor, and stealing her car.

Minor's body was found by members of law enforcement conducting a welfare check at her home. When her body was found on Nov. 30, 2016, troopers said she had suffered multiple blunt force injures. Long was arrested in Tennessee on Dec. 5 that same year.

On May 4, 2017, the Kentucky State Police says Long was extradited and charged with murder and theft by unlawful taking of an automobile. He was jailed in the Caldwell County Jail.