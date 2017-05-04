Brother charged in sister's death extradited from Tennessee to Kentucky

A Chicago man who was charged with murder in the 2016 death of his sister in Eddyville, Kentucky, was extradited to Kentucky Thursday from Tennessee.More
On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
Two men were arrested after state troopers found about 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon County Wednesday morning. The drugs were found after troopers pulled over two cars they say were traveling together.More
35-year-old Brett Wheeler was charged with sexual solicitation of a 13 year old minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape.More
During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the state dropped four felony counts of first degree assault against Dalton Lampley. He still faces two other counts of assault.More
