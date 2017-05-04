Meckl ready to complete comeback after severe injury

One of the benefits of being a senior is knowing exactly when the end of your four year career will come to a close. For UT Martin senior Renate Meckl, that end almost came to soon.

"That was the most pain I had ever felt," Renate said. "I was scared."

In a game against Murray State in early April, Meckl dislocated her left elbow while falling attempting to field a hit ball.

"In my 25 years of coaching, I have never seen someone carted off of a field like that," Skyhawks head coach Donley Canary said.

Her season, and career seemed to be over.

"I told the (doctors) to be honest with me," she said. "I asked what is going to happen. He said surgery."

Fortunately for Meckl, x-rays showed no break in the elbow. Thus, a small window was left open for a return and rehab began.

"I was going to work as hard as I could to get back," said Renate.

"With her strength and dedication, she can persevere through everything," UTM senior Carly Gonzales said.

No matter who you talk to at UT Martin, Renate thrives in the UT Martin weight room. Which she attributes to allowing her to get back on the field sooner than anyone ever thought possible.

"The rehab process has gone better than I could have imagined honestly," she said. "Thank God for that."

"She is in the training room everyday," Canary said. "It wasn't once a day, it was twice a day that she was in there training."

Then against Belmont, just one month after her injury, Meckl made her return.

"I was like, alright, here we go," Renate said. "It is time."

"It was very emotional for the team," said Canary. "She was so excited and that is the next step back."

By just making that single step, she had a new appreciation for the game.

"I didn't know I would get this opportunity so now it is go out, play my hardest, and leave it out on the field," she said.

Which she will get to do on senior day against Southeast Missouri, as Meckl will be back in the starting lineup once again.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.