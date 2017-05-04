TBI releases 2016 hate crime report

In one of two studies released Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the number of hate crimes reported in the state decreased from 2015 to 2016.

The TBI says the number of crimes reported to the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System that were known to have been motivated by biases decreased about 32 percent from 2015 to 2016.

The agency says males were the victims of bias-based crimes at a higher rate than females, with males making up 53.7 percent of victims and females making up 46.3 percent. The most frequent type of bias-motivated crime in Tennessee in 2016 was simple assault with 63 victims. Those victims accounted for 33.5 percent of hate crime victims reported to the TIBRS that year.

The TBI says 28.9 percent of crimes designated hate crimes were committed by juveniles.

