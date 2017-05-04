Tennessee adds junior-college guard Chris Darrington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has added junior-college transfer Chris Darrington to its roster.



Darrington, a 6-foot-1 guard, will be a junior for the Volunteers in 2017-18 after spending the last two seasons at Vincennes (Indiana) University.



Darrington averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 assists for Vincennes last year and earned first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Darrington had a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio and shot 43.1 percent from 3-point range while helping Vincennes go 32-3.



Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday in a university statement that "Chris' experience at Vincennes was valuable because he has developed an appreciation for what goes into winning."



Darrington joins a recruiting class that also includes forwards Zach Kent and Derrick Walker plus wing Yves Pons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)