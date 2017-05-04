Cardinals' Piscotty leaves game with strained hamstring

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty strained his right hamstring and left St. Louis' game against Milwaukee on Tuesday night after two innings.



Piscotty pulled up after crossing first base on his inning-ending grounder to third base. Batting second for the first time this season, Piscotty went 0 for 2, dropping his batting average to .241 with two homers and 11 RBIs.



Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)