TBI releases data on violence against law enforcement officers

In a report released Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the number of violent crimes against law enforcement officers reported in the state increased slightly from 2015 to 2016.

The number of law enforcement officers killed or assaulted rose by 1.3 percent in 2016 from 2015. Two law enforcement officers were reported as feloniously killed in the line of duty 2016. Simple assault crimes against officers decreased 1.8 percent that year, but all other offenses except stalking increased.

The most common violent crime reported against officers was simple assault, making up 54.8 percent of crimes against law enforcement.

