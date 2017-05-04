Illinois Senate votes for 'TRUST' with immigrant community

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.



The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 31-21 Thursday to approve the "TRUST Act." It prohibits local or state police from cooperating with federal authorities who are investigating immigrants but do not have a criminal warrant.



The measure would put Illinois in company with at least five other states addressing the issue. Cullerton says immigrant communities are worried because of recent federal raids and anti-immigrant rhetoric.



It would prohibit immigrants being held in local jails on federal detainers and speed up procedures to benefit immigrants who cooperate with police investigations.



Republicans complained there are reasons to intervene short of a criminal investigation. They say national security sometimes demands short-term detention.