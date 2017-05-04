Grand Tower watches levees as rivers rise

As the Big Muddy and Mississippi rivers continue to rise, the community of Grand Tower, Illinois, can only watch and wait in hopes of being spared serious flooding.

Having lived in Grand Tower for decades, Stephanie Huffman said potential flooding from the rivers doesn’t worry her much anymore.

"I don't think you ever become completely immune to it down here. You just have to learn to not panic until it's time," Huffman said. But, with family in town, she said they’ve talked about plans to pack up if water flows in off the levees.

Grand Tower Levee District Commissioner Red Mezo spent most of the day Thursday checking the levees. He said they’re holding off the water well so far, with no new damage.

"We haven't discovered any new slides yet, but we definitely don't need any more rain. And, hopefully, that's over with or will be," Mezo said.

Huffman is praying the levees hold. "Yeah, I don't want to see anything happen to the levees. That's our only saving grace," Huffman said. Until something happens, she and most of the people around town have no plans to pack up and head to higher ground.

"When they come around and tell us 'You have to leave,' then we'll leave. But, until then, it's just part of living in the bottoms in a small town," Huffman said.

Patrols are underway on the Big Muddy and Mississippi levees. Five two-man crews will patrol spots on the levees 24/7 until the waters go down, searching for any levee breaches, slides or water coming over the top.

Mezo said they’ve closed down the roads leading to the levees and are asking the public to stay off them, for their safety. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies patrolling the areas.