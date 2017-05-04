On World Password Day: Is your data safe?

We hear it so often that it sounds like a broken record: Change your passwords to something no one could guess, and change them frequently.

We hear horror stories about people who've had their identities stolen through weak passwords, but most people are still whistling past the graveyard of bad passwords.

I stopped a woman at the park and asked her how many passwords she uses for all her online accounts, such as Facebook, email and credit card companies. She said she uses one.

Kelley Darnell is like most internet users. She has many accounts, but only one password. Actually, she she shares that password with someone else, too: her husband. "We have the same password for everything," she laughed.

But, like many people, Darnell isn't worried, nor were the other people I talked to. One person told me this is the reason: "I don't have a lot of stuff they can take. Don't have a lot of money so they wouldn't get very far."

Make no mistake, bad guys want whatever they can get. Last year, Yahoo said a state sponsored hacker group gained access to 500 million user accounts. The group stole names, email addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. That enough information to steal someone's identity. The same thing happened with Target and Ebay.

That information is bought and sold on the dark web, where bad guys use the data to create credit and debit cards, drivers licenses and even passports. All of that is made easy because of weak passwords. Hackers know if they can get one of yours, they'll likely have passwords for all accounts, unless you've got separate passwords for each account and you change them from time to time.

What makes a great password? Thirteen characters, a mixture of lower and uppercase letters, a number and special symbol, and no common words.

Here's what Darnell says to that: "There's no way to remember it all."

No one can. So, use a password app like One Password or Last Pass. Those apps create impossible passwords for each account, but all you have to do is remember one, a master password for the app.

There's still some risk involved, but those apps encrypt passwords, so even if your account is compromised, the bad guys won't easily be able to do anything with it.

World Password Day is the first Thursday in May every year. We're supposed to change our passwords more often than that, but if it's been longer than that, change them — all of them — to protect your information.