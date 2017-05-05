Paducah woman arrested after found driving through yard

A Paducah woman was arrested after she was found driving a stolen car through a yard.



Just before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, McCracken County Sheriff deputies were called to a home on McNeil-Alsip Road for a car driving through a yard and tearing up the property.



Deputies found 43-year-old Melanie Wilkins of Paducah behind the wheel of the car. The car was running but severely damaged and was lodged into a tree line in front of the home.



Wilkins would not provide her correct name to deputies but did say she had been drinking alcohol. After finding out her name, deputies learned she had a suspended driver's license.



The car she was driving was also stolen from Marshall County earlier in the week. In the car, deputies found a stolen firearm.



Wilkins was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravated circumstances) 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked license, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and giving officer false name or address.



The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.