Six things to know - 5/5/17

Here are six things to know for today.



House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.



We will find out the next superintendent for McCracken County schools earlier than expected. District spokesperson Jayme Jones says the school board will announce a new superintendent this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The new superintendent succeeds retiring superintendent Quin Sutton.



Work will continue to reach a budget agreement in Tennessee today. The House will review the $37 billion spending plan this morning. Several amendments were added to the budget bill during the floor session that put it at odds with what the Senate passed. So far the Senate appears unwilling to accept changes.



Tennessee could soon tighten amusement park safety regulations after people were injured on rides in two incidents last year. The legislation would increase inspections and let state regulators hire inspectors or keep using third-party groups.



Recent rains have left puddles in the parking lot of Brooks Stadium in Paducah. Crews hope to have the field ready in time for tomorrow night's game between the Southern Illinois Miners and the teams they are facing. Crews will make a final decision on how weather will impact the game this morning.



Gov. Matt Bevin and first lady Glenna Bevin are inviting the public to the Governor's Downtown Derby Celebration on Saturday in Frankfort. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Featured will be musical entertainment, food vendors, children's activities, educational displays and competitions.