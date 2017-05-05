Paducah man wanted on multiple warrants arrested

A Paducah man wanted on multiple warrants out of McCracken County was arrested.



Deputies received a tip Thursday that 43-year-old Allen "Shane" Beasley had just arrived at a home in the woods on Lydon Road near the intersection of Husbands Road.



When they arrived, they found suitcases, a shotgun, tools, clothing, and other items near the base of the stairs of the home. The door was also open to the home.



Deputies found fresh tracks on a footpath behind the home and called for a K-9 to starting tracking.



K-9 Pepo led deputies through a wooded area to a creek about 300 yards from the home. Deputies saw Beasley hiding under brush in the creek.



Beasley began swimming away and two deputies jumped into the creek after him.



The two deputies found Beasley a short time later after he attempted to hide again. He was then taken into custody.



Deputies then went back to the items left behind by Beasley and found that the shotgun and a wallet were recently stolen from a nearby home on Husbands Road during a burglary on April 29.



Beasley is charged with:

- Contempt of court warrants (failure to appear for x 6)

- Bail jumping

- Fleeing or evading the police

- Assault on a police officer

- Giving a false name to a police officer on 04/20/17

- Fleeing or evading the police 1st degree

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property firearm

- Receiving stolen property under $500

- Criminal mischief 3rd X’s three counts

- Resisting arrest



The investigation continues and additional charges are likely.