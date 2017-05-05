Getting ready for the 143rd Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 5, and we want to help get you ready.















There are 20 horses taking part in the Kentucky Derby. They are:

- Lookin At Lee

- Thunder Snow

- Fast and Accurate

- Untrapped

- Always Dreaming

- State of Honor

- Girvin

- Hence

- Irap

- Gunnevera

- Battle of Midway

- Sonneteer

- J Boys Echo

- Classic Empire

- McCracken

- Tapwrit

- Irish War Cry

- Gormley

- Practical Joke

- Patch



Always Dreaming is the favorite with 4-1 odds. Untrapped is at the back of the pack with 75-1.



Don't forget, you can watch the 143rd Kentucky Derby on WPSD Local 6. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.



Also because of the Kentucky Derby, there will be no WPSD Local 6 newscast at 6:00 p.m.