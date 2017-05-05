Road blocked near Arlington, KY due to downed tree

A portion of a road is blocked near Arlington, Kentucky due to a downed tree and utility line.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a tree brought down a fiber optic line on KY 877 between the 1 and 2 mile marker.



The road will likely be blocked until at least 4:30 p.m. so that he tree can be removed and the fiber optic line repaired.



The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Friday afternoon.



The advisory indicated that high winds combined with the wet soil can weaken tree roots, causing them to fall.



If you encounter a downed tree blocking a road, please call 911 to report it.