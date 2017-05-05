Road blocked near Arlington, KY due to downed tree - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Road blocked near Arlington, KY due to downed tree

ARLINGTON, KY -

A portion of a road is blocked near Arlington, Kentucky due to a downed tree and utility line.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a tree brought down a fiber optic line on KY 877 between the 1 and 2 mile marker.

The road will likely be blocked until at least 4:30 p.m. so that he tree can be removed and the fiber optic line repaired.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Friday afternoon. 

The advisory indicated that high winds combined with the wet soil can weaken tree roots, causing them to fall.  

If you encounter a downed tree blocking a road, please call 911 to report it.

