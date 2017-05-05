Illinois automatic-voter registration gets Senate approval

The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.More
In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.More