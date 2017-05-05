Illinois automatic-voter registration gets Senate approval

Illinois senators have overwhelmingly endorsed an automatic-voter registration plan two years in the making.



The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt out. It moves to the House after a 48-0 vote in the Senate on Friday. Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill is sponsoring the measure. He says it would streamline voter registration and bolster participation.



A previous version passed both chambers last fall but Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it over concerns it didn't do enough to prevent voter fraud. Manar says this version addresses nearly all of the governor's concerns.



Seven other states and the District of Columbia already automatically register voters.