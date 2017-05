Both Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies and city police need your help finding Chloe Diesel.

The 17-year-old was last seen at her home on May 3. She was wearing a black leather jacket with gray sleeves, a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and black converse shoes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office at 573 243-3551.