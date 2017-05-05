Lane restriction planned on state road in McCracken County

A section of Kentucky 1438 in McCracken County will be down to one lane starting Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says KY 1438 will be restricted to one lane at mile point 3.123 for erosion mitigation work around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert, which is between Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road West.

The work is expected to ramp up during the week, weather permitting, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says.

Drivers should expect to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Todd says delays are possible initially, while crews move equipment.