Possible changes for high school students earning credits at WKCTC

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will not accept new students at the Middle College, a program that allows a select number of juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school.

The program will continue through next school year for those students who are still enrolled, but after that, it could be cut.

WKCTC Academic Affairs Vice President Dr. Tena Payne says they're waiting to see what happens with the Dual Credit Scholarship, a state funded program that started in August.

"The Middle College, at this point, is not officially closing in any way," says Payne. "It is evolving, and we will be looking at that very closely next year and try to determine if that is what we will exactly be doing or if we will be changing it into something else."

Payne says the Dual Credit Scholarship program is similar to the Middle College. But, she says, the cost per credit is cheaper with the scholarship, and more high school students can participate.

"That's really why we are looking at the Middle College, because it is expensive. And, with the Duel Credit Scholarship and more opportunities, we're going to be able to serve many more students," says Payne. "That's what the high schools have asked for and we certainly understand that. So, we're going to look at it (The Middle College) and evolve it into some format that provides more opportunities for more students."

Payne says they're working right now to determine the best approach.