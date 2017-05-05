McCracken County names Brian Harper school district superintendent

The McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to make Brian Harper its next school district superintendent.He will replace Quin Sutton, who is retiring.

The board held a special meeting Friday to approve his contract. While two board members voted against offering Harper the job, members say they stand united behind their new leader.

Harper currently works for Marshall County Schools overseeing professional development and extended school services.

He will begin serving as superintendent on July 1. But, he says his work begins immediately. Harper plans to travel to Frankfort next week to represent his new district.

