Ben and Jerry's recalls some boxes of 'pint slices' bars over allergen

A Ben and Jerry's product you may have purchased recently is under voluntary recall because of a common allergen that made its way into the product, but isn't labeled on the box.

The ice cream maker says a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices may actually contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices. The wrapper on each slice says they are Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup, but the box they are in does not. The incorrectly packaged ice cream bars were distributed across the country, and they made it into customer's hands in stores.

If you or anyone in your household is allergic to peanuts, those ice cream bars could pose a danger. The affected boxes have the following specifications: a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

No other Ben and Jerry's products are affected by the recall.

For more information about the recall, including how you can get a replacement coupon if you bought one of the mislabeled boxes, click here.