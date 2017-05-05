Missing man: David Woeltje

Deputies need your help finding a missing man from Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook page that 64-year-old David Woeltje was last seen at his home in Cape Girardeau on April 19. Deputies say he was last contacted by law enforcement in Vienna, Illinois, on April 16.

He could be driving a white 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate 1XH-710.

Woeltje has a history of being reported as missing for periods of time. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Office at 573 243-3551.