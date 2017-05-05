Deputies searching for Calvert City man wanted in McCracken County

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it wants your help finding a Calvert City man wanted on a charge of fleeing police, among other counts.

Deputies say 36-year-old Joshua Neeble of Calvert City was involved in a dispute at a convenience store in the Reidland area on Friday. When deputies arrived, Neeble allegedly fled.

Neeble faces charges of first degree fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and two counts of third degree criminal mischief.

If you know where Neeble is, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.