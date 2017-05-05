Deputies searching for Calvert City man wanted in McCracken County

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it wants your help finding a Calvert City man wanted on a charge of fleeing police, among other counts.More
The man was found hiding under brush in a creek.More
A Chicago man who was charged with murder in the 2016 death of his sister in Eddyville, Kentucky, was extradited to Kentucky Thursday from Tennessee.More
On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
Two men were arrested after state troopers found about 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon County Wednesday morning. The drugs were found after troopers pulled over two cars they say were traveling together.More
