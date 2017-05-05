Man hurt when wind blows tree onto car

A man had to be taken to a local hospital after a tree fell on his car in McCracken County on Friday, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say 27-year-old Allen Combel Jr. was driving a blue 2011 Scion XB northbound on North Friendship Road, traveling with his 2-week-old son. In the 1900 block of the road, the wind blew a large tree over onto the hood of the car.

Combel was treated and taken by Mercy Regional EMS responders to a hospital. Deputies say his injuries were not incapacitating and his child was not injured.

In addition to deputies and EMS responders, firefighters with the Concord Fire Department and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel assisted at the scene.

The 1900 block of North Friendship Road was down to one lane for about an hour while the crash was investigated and the site was cleaned up.