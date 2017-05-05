Rising water cuts off access to people in Miller City

Water rising from the Mississippi River is cutting off part of Miller City, Illinois.

"We're at Mother Nature's mercy. There's nothing we can do. Just wait and see what happens," said David Willis with the Len Small Levee District.

Floodwaters pouring in through the Len Small Levee breach have homes in Miller City surrounded and people stuck in their homes. The community says they’re used to flooding, but this time around, all they can do is watch and wait.

Willis said with the three-quarter mile levee breach created during the New Year’s Flood last year, it was only a matter of time before this happened. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to repair the levee last summer, citing the millions it would take to repair it. Farmers in Alexander County had planned to rebuild it on their own in June, but flooding is putting those plans on hold.

"With no levee, we knew it was going to happen sooner or later. We hoped to get the levee back before it did, but we didn't," Willis said. He estimates that only eight people still live in Miller City. Many moved away from the area after the devastation the New Year’s Flood brought. The people still living there are in homes from 3 to 10 miles down the flood covered road.

Area farmer and Len Small Levee Commission member Jim Taflinger said he still has utilities and electricity in his home, but the levee protecting his house is the only thing keeping waters away. The surrounding community is keeping a close eye on Taflinger and the others living in Miller City, making sure they don’t need to be rescued. They can boat in and out, but on a day with heavy wind like Friday, going anywhere in the floodwaters can be dangerous.

"It would be hard to get to somebody, because I imagine the waves are 3 to 4 feet high in that open water. It's just dangerous if you don't have to be there," Willis said.

But just in case, the U.S. Coast Guard is ready to head out. U.S. Coast Guard MSU Huntington Chief of Response Daniel Rynard said crews will conduct wellness checks and make sure people affected by the floodwaters are okay and accounted for over the next few days.

"The river is coming up, as everyone knows, and we're just here in case something goes awry," Rynard said.

Willis said they’re used to floods, but they’ve never experienced one like this with a levee breach already letting water in. It’s causing the water to come in faster and in different spots than they’re used to. It makes it difficult to plan, so they have to watch the water carefully and wait to see what the Mississippi does.

"Just wait and see what happens, correct the problem if we can. If we can't, we just worry about it when the water goes down," Willis said.