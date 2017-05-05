Mustangs winning with dominant pitching

In McCracken County's four years of playing baseball they have a combined record of 39-3 against Region 1 opponent.

Much of their success has to do with pitching, and this year is no different.

At St. Mary Tuesday, the arms of Luke Seed and Caleb Reinhardt combined to throw a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts.

"Luke has his changeup and it is disgusting," Mason Vinyard, one of the three primary starting pitchers for the Mustangs, said smiling. "Caleb, he's a real location guy."

"We also have Rece Carter and Colin McCutchen who can really come in and help us," Seed said.

Even with as good as Reinhardt has been this year and in years past he says he doesn't consider himself to be the ace on this year's pitching staff with as much talent as he has around him.

"All of our pitching staff is just dominant so you can go to any of those guys and they can do what I do," Reinhardt said.

"You know they're not being complacent," head coach Geno Miller said. "They demand perfection of themselves."

Speaking of perfection, Seed threw a perfect game against Collierville in April and had four perfect innings against St. Mary Tuesday.



"The guys in the dugout leaned over to me and was like, "'Is he throwing a perfect game?" Reinhardt said. "I was like just don't talk about it. Don't jinx it. It was something really special."

And the Mustangs have been nothing short of special in their four year history, however the Region 1 champions are missing just one thing.

"Win the state championship, that is what we've been striving for all our four years here. Hopefully this will be our year," Seed said.

