Beloved country music star Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

Loretta Lynn was hospitalized Thursday night in Nashville after she suffered a stroke, according to the country music legend's official Facebook page.

A message posted to the page Friday says Lynn suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The post says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Lynn recently celebrated her 85th birthday.

Upcoming performances scheduled for the beloved singer are postponed while she recovers.

