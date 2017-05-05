Beloved country music star Loretta Lynn suffers stroke - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Beloved country music star Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

By Staff report

Loretta Lynn was hospitalized Thursday night in Nashville after she suffered a stroke, according to the country music legend's official Facebook page. 

A message posted to the page Friday says Lynn suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The post says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery. 

Lynn recently celebrated her 85th birthday. 

Upcoming performances scheduled for the beloved singer are postponed while she recovers. 

