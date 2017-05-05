Toddler drowns after fall into pool

A 2-year-old girl in Elkville, Illinois, drowned Friday morning after the toddler fell into a pool, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the girl fell into a swimming pool outside an Elkville home.

The sheriff's office says the preliminary investigation indicates the girl wandered outside the home without being seen before she fell into the pool. Family members discovered what happened and pulled her from the water.

Deputies got the emergency call around 11 a.m. Friday. Elkville firefighters and Jackson County Ambulance Service paramedics responded.

The toddler was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but deputies say medical personnel weren't able to revive the girl.