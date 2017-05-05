Mayfield tornado fund depleted to help Cuba, Kentucky, families

Fourteen families are getting help from their community two months after a tornado damaged their homes. We told you the leftover money from the Mayfield tornado relief fund started in May 2016 would go to Cuba victims.

Wes Fowler, pastor of Mayfield First Baptist Church, says checks for $1,100 were mailed to the families Wednesday.

The money came from $15,000 left over from the $225,000 donated after the Mayfield tornado. All of the leftover money was divided among the Cuba families. Now, there is a zero balance in the account, according to Fowler.

While many of the homeowners we’ve talked to have homeowner’s insurance, they still have deductibles and upfront costs. If you drive along High Road off Cuba School Road, you can still see debris, fallen trees, missing shingles, and repair work going on. It doesn’t look as if the tornado was two months ago.

One homeowner in the area already received a check. Another got it out of their mailbox while we were there. They had no idea money was coming their way. They say it will go a long way to help them get back to normal. All the homeowners I spoke with Friday were thankful.

Any additional money donated from now on will be divided up among those 14 families.