Despite flooding, many southern Illinois homeowners lack flood insurance

It's been a busy week for insurance companies in southern Illinois. "I have seen water in places that I haven't seen in a long time," said Insurance House President Clay Bradley in Marion.

Bradley said many homeowners do not have flood insurance.

"It's not good to tell people that they don't have the coverage. But people don't want to buy the coverage when it happens every 10 to 20 years," said Bradley.

Michelle Johnson has lived in Murphysboro for 35 years. After her house was surrounded by water in a 2011 flood, she decided to use sandbags this year.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Johnson.

Johnson does not have flood insurance on her home. She said she is comfortable as long as the water does not get inside.

"I wouldn't bother trying to get flood insurance. I would just move," said Johnson.

Bradley suggests those without flood insurance should insure the things they can't afford to pay for themselves.